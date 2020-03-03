Several tracks point to an imminent release for Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary on PC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The success of Halo: Reach on PC already has the community eager to continue completing the Master Chief Collection, a compilation of the saga that is launching one-on-one games on PC, being Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary.

Testing of this game on PC has been taking place for some time and there is still no official release date for the arrival of the complete game to Steam and the Microsoft store, but there are a number of recent clues that suggest that the premiere It is closer than we might think due to the lack of news.

A few days ago TrueAchievements published a list in the Microsoft Store that allowed you to download the game on PC and although it has already been deleted it pointed to an error of who is in charge of making the game available to the public as soon as they are ready for it.

Now a new trailer for Halo: The Master Chief Collection – Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary has been released and the only reason for doing so would be a close premiere related to this game that has been available for a long time on Xbox One. At the end of the trailer, the collection menu appears and the first game in the series lights up right next to where Halo: Reach was already lit.

It must be a matter of time before the arrival of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is finally announced to computers after weeks of betas and other tests that have served to gather the experiences and opinions of the players.

Halo: Reach made great numbers in his PC premiere and although there were some launch problems he proved to be very up-to-date with his vision of the competitive SPF and his memorable history.