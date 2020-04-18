Several clubs already receive offers to make preseason rallies

The club's forecast is to resume training in the very short term. A probable date for returning to work has already been set last week: Monday, May 4, to start a gradual incorporation to work. LaLiga's intention is for the competition to return the following month, in June, under the parameters and security measures that SER has been counting on.

Well, so real is the forecast to return to training that various clubs have already received different proposals to complete concentrations prior to the resumption of official matches.

As evidenced by the documentation that SER has had access to, the teams manage proposals to concentrate their footballers in enclaves such as those used in the summer before the start of the official competition.

Teams such as Alavés, Celta, Tenerife, Zaragoza, Mallorca, Alcorcón or Elche received an offer in early April to go to La Nucía (Alicante). Companies (in this case Goal Events) offer complete 'packs' that include training camps, spa sessions, trips, four and five star hotels … and most importantly, strict security measures so that nobody interferes in the work of players and technicians during the period prior to the resumption of LaLiga.

In fact, the body chaired by Javier Tebas recommends in its protocols this type of concentration to reduce risks and avoid contagions in a very sensitive time frame to achieve a return to normality, which in any case is far away, since the rest of the parties of the season – if they are disputed – they will be behind closed doors and with important restrictions that will move them away from the parameters under which football was configured before the coronavirus.

