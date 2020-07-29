Seven years after the tragedy: the story of Christian Benítez, the Ecuadorian scorer who broke Liga MX and died suddenly

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With Club América, the Ecuadorian made 52 goals and 15 assists

Photography: Infobae Archive

Goals with a flavor of history, fast legs and staring at the ground. His fans remember him, love him and admire him. For years, you have not seen such a lethal striker in Liga MX, he was an athlete who blew up the Azteca Stadium with his annotations. Strength and effort reflect the memory of a man of struggle and resistance, his name: Christian Benítez.

This July 29 are met seven years after the death of “Chucho” who earned the respect of international football.

Christian Rogelio Benítez Betancurt, popularly known as “Chucho”, was born on May 1, 1986 in the city of Quito, Ecuador. He began his professional career in The National of Ecuador and later joined the ranks of the Santos Laguna from Mexico, team with which he won a league title and the award for the Best Player of the 2008 Closing Tournament.

In 2009, he decided to make the leap to the old continent and he went on loan to the Premier League, specifically to Birmingham City, team with which he had four goals. Negotiations with the English club were not very successful and did not make the purchase option effective, so the Ecuadorian returned to mexican football with Santos Laguna.

His numbers with the Torreón team are not negligible, since in 3 tournaments he managed to reap 58 scores and 25 assists.

His actions in the Comarca Lagunera did not go unnoticed and, in 2011, it was announced that "Chucho" Benítez was signed by Club América for USD 10 million, an amount that, at the time, was historic for the transfer market.

In 2013, he won the championship with the Eagles after defeating Cruz Azul

Photography: Infobae Archive

Already with the blue-cream shirt, Benítez managed to position himself as a striker of international stature. In 2012, he achieved the Individual Score Championship with 14 scores, a title he shared with Iván Alonso, striker of the Red Devils of Toluca.

Six months later, he conquered again the top scorers with 11 scores, an award that he had to share with the Atlante forward, Esteban Paredes. In addition to being crowned champion with the Coapa team, achieved his third scoring championship at the Clausura Tournament 2013.

Before leaving for Qatar, "Chucho" played his last game as an American player on May 26, 2013, when the Eagles defeated Cruz Azul on the field of the Azteca Stadium. The balance of the Ecuadorian with Club América was 52 goals and 15 assists.

Christian Benítez died on July 29, 2013, this after suffering a congenital problem in the coronary artery of the heart. The Ecuadorian star lived his first days in Doha, where he had signed a million dollar contract with Qatar's Jaish SC club.

In the international arena, Christian Benítez played 29 official matches with the Ecuador National Team and throughout his career he garnered 24 goals with the national shirt.

The Ecuadorian striker had the opportunity to play the 2006 World Cup in Germany, a tournament in which he reached the round of 16 and was nominated for the Gillette Award for Best Young Player.

FRIENDS REMEMBER THE LEGACY OF “CHUCHO”

Wolverhampton, current team of Raúl Jiménez, remembered “Chucho” Benítez with a publication on social networks. It should be noted that the Ecuadorian He was Jiménez's partner in Club América, a duo that garnered wins in Liga MX.

"7 years since the departure of this Club America idol, a great influence for our Raúl Jiménez", The team wrote on their Twitter account.

Photography: Twitter / Wolves Spanish

For its part, Club América shared a video with its fans to remember the great feats of “Chucho”. "Seven years after your departure: A champion does not leave. Thanks for everything, Christian Benítez”, Is the phrase that accompanies the publication.

Santos Laguna, through social networks, remembered one of his idols and thanked "All the joys he gave his hobby".

Photo: Twitter / Santos Laguna

“Chucho, your legacy will remain forever in our hearts. Today, seven years after your departure, we continue to remember you with great affection each day that passes"Wrote the lagunero group on their Twitter account.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

America reported that at the moment it will not hire players: "It is complicated at the moment that one lives economically"

Nostalgia and a lot of history: America presented its new local uniform

The future of Raúl Jiménez in Europe: possible scenarios for the Wolverhampton scorer