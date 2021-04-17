Seven Titles About Apple, Company Influencers, and More

The next Friday, April 23, 2021, International Book Day is celebrated, a worldwide date with which we want to promote the reading and protection of intellectual property through copyright.

UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) is the body in charge of promoting it. The reason why it is this day is not by chance, because in 1616 Miguel de Cervantes, Shakespeare and Garcilaso de la Vega passed away, and was created in his honor. The first time it was held was in 1996, so this 2021 is the 25th time that they are honored.

In this article we collect some of the best books on Apple that can be acquired to know in depth the history of the company, curiosities and some of the most influential people who have contributed to making it a benchmark.

Steve Jobs

We start with Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs (10.40 euros), the genius behind the company with the bitten apple who passed away a few years ago. Isaacson has used the dozens of interviews conducted with the former CEO of Apple, as well as a hundred with his closest environment (family, friends, adversaries and colleagues), to create the only biography written in collaboration with Jobs. It is interesting, because although he collaborated, Jobs did not put obstacles or conditions. He didn’t even read it before it was published.

Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest

Without a doubt, Jony Ive has been one of the most important people at Apple. Arguably second only to Steve Jobs. Discovered by Jobs in 1997, Jony Ive has been responsible for the design of iconic devices for years like the iMac G3, the iPhone (2007), the iPod (2001) or the iOS 7 operating system. However, not many know how is this shy and calm designer, but with this book (13.20 euros) we can do an idea of ​​what it really is like.

Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Products

Tim Cook’s Apple: How the enigmatic Steve Jobs successor that took Apple to the top works

Steve Jobs died in 2011, and the visible face of the company since then has been that of Tim Cook. At first there was fear that his successor was not up to the task and that Apple was going downhill without brakes, but Tim Cook made the bitten apple the first company in the world to achieve a market capitalization of a trillion trillion. And this is why, although he may not be so charismatic, his managerial skills are unquestionable. This corporate biography (19.95 euros) explains the details that have allowed Cook to take Apple to the top.

Tim Cook’s Apple: How Steve Jobs’ Enigmatic Successor That Led Apple to the Top Works (Knowledge Management) READ: The "economical" Apple Watch SE is discounted by 20 euros at Amazon, reaching one of its lowest prices

iWoz. Steve Wozniak, From Computer Genius to Cult Icon

Steve Wozniak, American computer engineer, programmer, philanthropist and technology entrepreneur, co-founded Apple Inc. in 1976. He is responsible for some of the most controversial comments about the company, and with this work (17.05 euros) it is possible to know some unreleased episodes in the creation process of Apple. He also took advantage and with the book wanted to dispel errors about his relationship with Steve Jobs and the company.

Iwoz. Steve Wozniak, From Computer Genius To Cult Icon

The Bite In The Apple – A Memoir Of My Life With Steve Jobs

The mother of Steve Jobs’ first child provides a more intimate and unknown vision of the formative years of the genius, the most unknown. Chrisann Brennan met Jobs in high school, at a time when he was aware that there was something much greater to have outside of life and that new kinds of revelations were available to him. Brennan talks about an idealistic young man convinced to change the world and a man who rejected his own son. A book (20.39 euros) that explores the early years of Job and a not so pleasant side.

The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone

The iPhone was the smartphone that revolutionized the “smart” mobile phone industry. Veteran tech journalist Brian Merchant tells the story of the device in this book (13.54 euros) based on interviews with engineers, inventors and developers who guided every step of the way to its creation.

The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone

Insanely simple. The obsession that drives Apple’s success

For Steve Jobs, simplicity was not only a design principle, but a religion and weapon. The obsession with simplicity is what separates Apple and other companies, helping it to recover in 1997 from bankruptcy to become one of the most valuable in the world. What guides Apple’s organization, the design of its products and the way in which it wants to connect with users. This book (11.61 euros) delves into the subject.

Insanely simple. The obsession that drives Apple’s success

