Seven-Souled Ryūjinmaru's second promotional video published

February 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The official site of Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tmashii no Ryūjinmaru, also known as Seven-Souled Ryūjinmaru , the animation studio Sunrise and the toy brand Tamashii Nations, have announced not only a new project for the entire franchise, but has also released the second promotional video of the series.

There The premiere of the anime will arrive on the official Bandai Spirits YouTube channel on April 10th, and a new episode will be released every Friday for a total of 5. The second half of the series, always composed by 5 episodes, will resume in September 2020.

The protagonists will be Wataru Ikusabe, voiced by Mayumi Tanaka, Himiko Shinobibe, voiced by Megumi Hayashibara and Toraō, voiced by Kazue Ikura. Tesshō Genda will return in the role of Ryūjinmaru and Tomomichi Nishimura in that of Shibaraku Tsurugibe. Below you can find the design of Ryūsōmaru.

The project will also have other types of transposition like a novel which will be published in chapters on the Yatate Bunko website, and special articles relating to the series will appear on Monthly Hobby Japan will be accompanied by a "visual story".

The story follows the adventures of Wataru, who heads to the Sōkaizan world by answering a call for an accident there. The area in question appears to be under threat from a dark presence, and the Ryūjinmaru robo's power has been sealed.

Recall that the AnimeJapan has been canceled for the coronavirus, while it appears that the Australian federal court is banning souls in the country.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

