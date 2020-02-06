seven essential movies to learn about the seven active decades of the Hollywood myth

Share it:

A few weeks ago we celebrated its 103 anniversary and today it has left us. Everything that can be said about Kirk Douglas has been said during the seventy year career of the star. Seven decades, which is said soon. To honor his legacy I have allowed myself the luxury of staying solely with a movie for each of those decades. Rest in peace Kirk Douglas, the last actor of the classic cinema that we had left.

40s: 'Return to the past'

The third job in the career of Kirk Douglas arrived, with permission from 'Perdition', in the most important black movie of the 40s and, therefore, of the history of cinema. Although it is hard to believe, the film needed time to find an audience, probably not coming from an important studio. It is also possible that coming from a director like Jacques Tourneur, known for fantastic genre films, then considered unimportant by the standards of the time, had something to do with his reception. Daniel Mainwaring's adaptation of his own novel, the atmosphere and a huge cast did the rest.

50s: 'The great carnival' (Ace in the Hole)

For love and for charisma I should have chosen '20,000 leagues of underwater travel ', but his facet as a miserable person, without ethics or morals when it comes to covering information something so topical now, makes it indispensable. Directed and (co) written by Billy Wilder, 'The Great Carnival' is an inexhaustible film. The news is in charge and seventy years ago Wilder knew how to tell us who was going to tell us live, in streming and unscrupulous that news.

There are more layers in this film than in the mountain beneath the poor devil who unleashes this primitive media circus.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The great carnival'.

60s: 'Seven days of May'

The sixties were prodigious for Douglas, but it is not very difficult to understand to feel great sympathy for an intelligent and elegant conspiracy thriller directed by one of the greatest forgotten usual: John Frankenheimer. Douglas would regret taking his role and letting his friend Burt Lancaster, for whom Douglas insisted on Frankenheimer, play the villain of the show. See the joint works of these two friends with so much in common on the big screen is a joy that never ends.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Seven days of May'.

70s: 'The Fury'

The best film ever, nobody can ever shoot about the X-Men, a De Palma who insisted on adapted telekinesis and where John Farris came after Stephen King. 'The fury' is an exceptional film, a delirious tour de force where nobody was looking for anything that was not an absurdly great and crazy entertainment of the highest level. Now that the Safdie brothers are on everyone's lips and that fashion is to say that they would blow John Cassavetes's head, it is fair and necessary to remember that Brian De Palma had already done it forty years ago. Literally, too.

80s: ‘The end of the countdown’

An amazing movie that poses an unexpected what if, especially for viewers of the eighties. No one in their right mind would have imagined such a cast for a twist to science fiction more enjoyable. Martin Sheen, Kirk Douglas and James Farentino, debating between their obligations to their country and their duty as officers and the responsibility they have with history. With the past and the one to do. Magic cinema of which we already lost almost at the same time of its premiere.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The end of the countdown'.

90s: 'The Greedy'

Jonathan Lynn is one of those comedy filmmakers who will remain in the shadow of other more recognized ones until the end of the day. It matters little that there are cult classics such as 'The Game of Suspicion (Cluedo)' or a masterpiece of the caliber of 'My Cousin Vinny'. 'The greedy' retains the charm of the most classic family entanglements in cinema and a premiere cast led by Michael J. Fox, Kirk Douglas, Olivia d'Abo, Phil Hartman or Ed Begley Jr. All a legend team. He could also have chosen the nice 'Oscar, take your hands off!' John Landis, of course.

2000s: 'Family things'

The last years of Douglas's professional career did not leave too many good memories in the spectators. Maybe this is family reunion and old friends Orchestrated by Fred Schepisi the most pleasant taste in the mouth has left among the public. It may be that as farewell the unknown 'Illusion' by Michael Goorjian was more effective, but the one that came to us was accompanied by his son.

A life in the cinema.