Seven Deadly Sins: release date of the new one shot by Nakaba Suzuki

July 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
The official website of Kodansha's magazine, Weekly Shonen Magazine, has announced the arrival of a one-shot of The Seven Deadly Sins by the same Nakaba Suzuki. The work will be published in the magazine on August 5, and will follow the story of Ban's son.

The magazine also anticipated the arrival of a new teaser for the fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins, which will represent the latest animated adaptation of the series. We hope that, together with the trailer, we will also be given a release date following the postponement caused by the COVID-19.

In the meantime, the third season of the anime has finally landed on the platform streaming of Netflix, with a slightly revised title compared to the Japanese version, The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods.

All 24 episodes that make up the show are available for viewing, in the previous months targeted by negative reviews from fans and critics, due to a technical sector not up to expectations. As for the fourth and final season of the series, we only know which is scheduled for a generic 2021.

Escanor from The Seven Deadly Sins goes viral with realistic fan art. On the pages of Everyeye there is a review of the manga of The Seven Deadly Sins, which has now ended for several months.

