Seven applications to listen to audiobooks on your Android mobile

Book Day is approaching (April 23), the date on which UNESCO commemorates the death of William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Garcilaso de la Vega each year, and incidentally, encourages the reading and consumption of literary works. Regardless of that, any time is good to read or listen to a good book. And precisely the latter, listening to books, is what we want to talk to you about today.

On Google Play, not only have you been able to find for a long time a whole catalog of audiobooks to buy and listen to them directly on your mobile (some of them are free permanently or for a limited time), but they also exist numerous applications for this purpose. Below we have compiled some of the most popular ones.

Google Play Books

It is the Google alternative that comes pre-installed on Android devices. Allows access to a huge catalog of books and audiobooks for a single paymentThat is, you pay only once and you can read or listen to a work as many times as you want from any device where you have configured your Google account. But you can also buy one or several without paying the monthly subscription.

You can see the complete list of audiobooks at this link, filter them by subgenres or consult the most popular and the latest news. Also, it is possible to access a sample to see how it is narrated and decide if you like it or not before buying it.

Storytel

Includes a 14-day free trial during which you can listen to any title; after that period, through a monthly subscription of 12.99 euros, you will be able to access a huge library of thousands and thousands of audiobooks in Spanish, Latin Spanish and English.

Among the possibilities of Storytel, the download audiobooks for offline listening, the ability to modify the playback speed so that the narrator does it faster or slower and the option to add a timer that causes the app to close after a certain time.

Storytel: Audiobooks and Ebooks

Audible

Audible, an Amazon company, is available in Spanish, Latin Spanish, English, German, French, Italian, and Chinese. Audible subscription is $ 14.95 a month and it allows you to get a free audiobook every 30 days, although you can also pay annually ($ 149.50).

The most expensive subscription, platinum, is worth $ 22.95 per month and allows you to get two free audiobooks per month. It may be slightly expensive, but the positive part is that the books you get while you pay the subscription will be yours forever. And you have a 30-day free trial period.

Audible – Amazon Audiobooks

Audiobooks.com

This service with 125,000 audiobooks is compatible with smart watches and has a $ 14.95 monthly subscription which allows you to get a free premium audiobook per month. It has a 30-day free trial to access your first audiobook, and after that time, you can decide if you want to stay or prefer to opt for another service.

The titles They are only available in English, but if you have a good level or just want the original version, it might be interesting. And if you prefer in Spanish, its creators offer you Audiolibros.com.

Audiobooks.com Listen to new audiobooks & podcasts

Audiobooks

This app offers us a library of 24,000 royalty-free books from authors like Shakespeare, Alexandre Dumas, Oscar Wild or Charles Dickens. It is focused, therefore, on great literary works such as "La Divina Comedia" by Dante, "Sherlock Holmes" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle or "Don Quixote de La Mancha" by Miguel de Cervantes, each one divided into episodes.

Of the 24,000-book library, 2,400 are available in Spanish. As soon as you open the application it will ask you in which languages ​​do you want to listen to the titles, so you will have no problem filtering. From there, you can listen to the work in streaming or download the file to access it offline.

Scribd

With more than 10 million downloads, Scribd offers you a digital library with more than 60 million audiobooks, books, magazine articles, sheet music, official documents, etc. You have a 30-day free trial period and, after that time, requires a $ 8.99 monthly subscription which is automatically renewed.

It allows customize narration speed (available on Android 6.0 and higher), set a sleep timer, and download audiobooks for offline listening. And all content that is read or listened to in Scribd can be synced across multiple devices.

Scribd: Audiobooks and eBooks

The Total Book

This streaming library specializes in classic public domain works and contemporary works licensed for nonprofit broadcast. It is ad-free, 100% free and it has more than 50,000 books and audiobooks, as well as multiple dictionaries in different languages.

Besides listening to the books narrated by natural and professional voices, you will be able to read the same book in different versions and languages, comparing them page by page. It also includes thousands of images, comments, notes, and music composed around the literary works.