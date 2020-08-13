Setién's secret weapon, Zidane's mistake and who will win the award for the best in the world: Rivaldo's definitions

Share it:

Rivaldo played for Barcelona between 1997 and 2002

The Champions League entered its defining stage with the Final 8 designed by UEFA and the most powerful clubs play their last chips to conquer the most precious tournament in Europe. With the season nearing completion, the trophy takes on even more relevance and no one wants to miss out on this exciting definition that will mark the fate of various proper names, such as footballers or coaches.

In this framework, who gave his view on the present is Rivaldo, a former Brazilian striker who shone at Barcelona and who today does not miss any of these commitments that can be tuned in on television. Due to his knowledge of the present and his experience, his word is more than authorized to analyze the situation that not only his former club is experiencing, but the rest of football on the Old Continent.

In his role as ambassador of Betfair, the former footballer referred to the quarter-final duel between the Barça team and the Bayern Munich, but he did not dare to predict a result: "Give a clear favorite when you face a Barcelona full of confidence that has the best in the world, which is Leo MessiIt seems a bit risky to me ”. Although he acknowledged that the German team seems to be better headed towards the conquest of Europe, he acknowledged that the new format could give a boost to those led by Quique Setien: “Surely if the tie were to go back and forth, Barcelona would have fewer chances. But a single game seems like a magnificent opportunity for the culés. If they stay focused for 90 minutes and take advantage of the distractions of the BayernThey will surely have options to qualify ”.

The 48-year-old former footballer took the opportunity to give advice to the Spanish coach, who could face his last commitment at the head of the Catalan team this Friday: “If he is recovered, Ousmane may be Barcelona's wild card for this match. Because of his speed, because of his talent … of course, if it is ready, Setién must use it ”. The Frenchman, whose last official match on November 27, 2019, traveled with his teammates to Lisbon and appears to be recovered from his last injury, so it could be a secret weapon.

Robert Lewandowski is in the running to be the best footballer in the world (Reuters)

At this time, the confrontation between the Bayern and the Barcelona seems to have been minimized to hand to hand between Messi and Robert Lewandowski, who are natural candidates to win the award for best soccer player in the world. While France Football announced that it suspended the Ballon d'Or due to the coronaviurs pandemic, FIFA will grant the The Best. Rivaldo, agrees that the Argentine and the Polish are the two who will fight to keep the award.

"Lewandowski He is an extraordinary player who, I think, is in a good position to dispute the FIFA award for the best player of 2020, but to get it before he will have to knock down the current best player in the world, which is Messi. I think that whoever passes both in this tie will have many options to win the award for best player in the world. "

On the other hand, the man who was world champion with Brazil in the 2002 World Cup in Korea-Japan referred to the elimination of Real Madrid against him. Manchester City in the round of 16 and aimed against Zinedine Zidane for not having used Vinicius Jr. in the rematch match that his team lost 2-1: “Really, it costs me understand why he did not play after what he had achieved this season, being one of the best wingers in La Liga. And besides, there was no news about injuries or something similar.

“I am convinced that, had I played, it would have been a headache for Guardiola. But he was sitting for 90 minutes of the game, in such an important duel. Surely only Zidane and the young man know what happened and what they talked about before the game, but from the outside it can only be understood as a strange decision. If there was nothing personal or injury, it is a controversial decision of Zidane and a difficult time for Vinicius, who would have loved to take sides in such an important duel of Champions”.

