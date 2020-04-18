Setién's answer about Anfield and the luck that it has not done the athletics anything good

This Thursday the FC Barcelona coach, Quique Setién He was interviewed at El Larguero by Manu Carreño. He talked about "winning project" that they will try to offer Messi for next year, of the club leaks or of future. But he also left an answer about the luck that the athletics have not felt Nothing good.

Questioned by the "historical luck" that Xavi he assured, they have clubs like Madrid, but not Barcelona, ​​Setién replied: "It is true that luck influences decisively at specific moments, we all know this in football. "The Cantabrian put two examples to explain it. The first of them, the Tottenham, who eliminated Ajax in the Champions League semifinals of the last edition in the discount. And the second, the party of Anfield: "We saw the Liverpool game with Atlético and the deserves for what we saw on the field … It is true that Atlético won both games, the first won well, the second cost him a lot, but he received 35-40 shots and the best was his goalkeeper. "

"It seemed good to me, football we already know how it is and you have to accept it, the one who puts it in is the one who is worth it. It's a bit sad sometimes thinking that nothing but the result is seen. This game has a show component that we all like, some in one way and others in another, but the one that I like, sometimes with the result is not sufficientSetién continued.

"You can win the Champions League by being lucky at some point and if you are not at that moment ally with luck surely you will go away ", he specified.

In addition, he praised himself Xavi Hernandez, linked to the Blaugrana bench for months: "He has been a huge footballer who also has perfectly recorded how this club works, the way he plays and the philosophy he has. Training and playing with such a team is not what same, but we have all passed that experience. If I have to go and he comes, nothing happens, we already know how this world of coaches works. "