Setién: "Yesterday I was walking in my village with the cows and today I train the best"; follow it live

2:40 p.m. Setién, about Messi “It's a special, unique case. Clothes don't hurt to say that I've enjoyed watching the players I now train. Messi especially, but not the only one. I am still not aware of the privilege of training Messi and the best players in the world for me. I feel a lot of admiration for them, they have a lot of talent. I have to convince them to add a lot of work. ”

2:35 p.m. One of the journalists asks Bartomeu if it is unfair to dismiss Valverde: "Things have gone as they have. We had been working on this, but until the last days the names have not come out. Too bad, I would have liked it to be otherwise. We had been talking with more trainers for some time. The club's work has been with discretion and professionalism, until the name of Setién has come out. We would have liked to do better, but neither did we feel unfair to Valverde. "

2:30 p.m. Setién: "Yesterday I was walking with the cows in my village and now I am training the best players in the world. Valverde has always seemed to me a very correct person. I appreciate the work he has done, his principles, his way of doing. I have talked to him to try to communicate because there are many things in his work that will come in handy. I want to thank you for leaving me to a team that is first. You always presuppose that you are going to take a team in difficulty, but their job is certainly to be grateful and it is not normal for them to give you a team that is first. The first contact has been good with the template. Many of the things we are going to propose already know them. We are not going to have difficulties to maintain the demand and not to escape matches like the one of the other day. Both my technical staff and the club staff will be with the best disposition. We will try to improve in everything we can "

2:25 p.m. Quique Setién speaks as a Barcelona coach: “I haven't imagined being here in my best dreams.

14: 20h. Shift for Abidal: "Setién is a coach who has clearly demonstrated his philosophy of play. I like the communication, collaboration and connection he has with his players. He focuses on the details and reminds me of my time in Barcelona. What I have I have seen with Setién today and I liked his staff. Here we are all to help you, you are at home. Thank you and welcome, we will do great things. "

2:15 p.m. Bartomeu, keep talking about the ways of Valverde's dismissal: "I would have liked things to have been done differently".

14.14h. Bartomeu has thanked Valverde and explained the reasons for the change of technician: "For a long time we knew that the dynamics of the team were improved, although the results were very good. We had talked to Valverde many times, since the summer very close, things were very improvable. "

2:10 p.m. Quique Setién arrives, accompanied by Bartomeu and Abidal: “Quique, thanks for agreeing to train Barcelona. It is a pleasure that you are here. ”

1:45 p.m. Next to Setién there is a very united technical body that accompanies its passage through the UD Las Palmas and Betis.

1:35 p.m. All prepared for the beginning of the act, with Bartomeu also present after that signing of the contract.

1:30 p.m. Setién and Bartomeu appear together already live in the Presidente Suñol box. The technician has just signed his new contract until 2022.

1:15 p.m. After the presentation and the photo session of the new coach on the pitch of the Camp Nou, Setién will give a press conference at 2:30 p.m. at the 1899 Auditorium.

1:00 p.m. After directing his first training as a Barca coach, Quique Setien He has an appointment at Camp Nou, where will sign your new contract and be presented, at 2:00 p.m., before returning to work, as Barcelona will return to exercise this afternoon, at your service, at 6:00 p.m.

12: 45h. In addition to all available from the first team, they also participated in the morning session Barça B Iñaki Peña, Ronald Araujo, Riqui Puig, Carles Pérez and Ansu Fati.

12: 30h. The Barcelona squad was exercised this Tuesday for the first time at the orders of Quique Setien, in a session that did not have the defender Jean Claire Todibo, with permission of the club, and in which midfielder Arthur Melo, who is recovering from a pubic injury, was part of the work with the group.

After Ernesto Valverde went to Joan Gamper Sports City this morning to say goodbye to the players and employees of the club, the squad was put in the hands of Setien and his new technical team: Eder Sarabia (second coach), Jon Pascua (goalkeeper coach) and Fran Soto (fitness coach).