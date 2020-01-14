Setién, undefeated and unbeaten in his last two visits to the Bernabéu

This Tuesday Quique Setién has been presented as the new coach of the Barcelona Football Club, which will be the eighth team led by the Cantabrian coach, being the third in the First Division of Spain after UD Las Palmas and Real Betis.

Precisely in his latest team, the Verdiblanco team, left very good numbers against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, a stadium that will house in the remainder of the season a Classic that aims to be decisive for the league title.

With Betis Setién he visited the Bernabéu twice and achieved victory both times: 0-1 in 2017/2018 with a goal from Sanabria in the discount and 0-2 in the last meeting of last season league with so many of Loren and Jesé Rodríguez.

In addition, Setién also managed to prevail at the Camp Nou in one of the best meetings he has directed as a coach in the First Division. Betis won by 3-4 to Barcelona in a game in which, perhaps, he began to fall in love with the Barca Directive.