Setién: "There are players who think too much about connecting with Messi"

Quique Setién It has been explicit when it comes to pointing out how a wardrobe like the one in Barcelona is managed and a leader such as Lionel messi. In an extensive interview in The newspaperHe said: "Messi is unique, special. It is a good thing in your life to meet the player you have enjoyed so much. It is not so complicated. At first, everyone thinks:‘ Let's see if this is going to make us do push-ups on the crossbar’. It is normal, they are reticent. They have been winning and, suddenly, comes a coach, yes, who has made Betis play well, that Las Palmas … But nothing more. Understand this philosophy, but all of a sudden, you have to be cautious when you have won so many things and you want to keep winning. "

Asked if he misbehaves with the players, he replied: "It's the first news I have. Right now I find out. I didn't even know it. Did that come out? I didn't even know it. I come to the locker room every day, I shake hands with the players and there is a extraordinary weather. It is true that there are things that some would like to do in some way. Or everyone sees football as they see it. The relationship I have and what I see in the locker room doesn't worry me at all. I am delighted with the attitude that they have, with the commitment they show, with the desire to do well the things we propose (…) The important thing is to connect with the players through football. The players ask the coach for consistency. And that the coach understands them. Everything goes together. A good one Connection Between them is the perfect key. I am not a coach to impose but when they have any doubts I have no problem analyzing it. I want them to go out to the field convinced. If they agree, they will do it with enthusiasm. "

The Barcelona coach has stressed the insistence of his players to look for Messi at all times: "There are players who they think too much about connectr with him. I would too. Messi has solved 90% of the matches of this team. I always said to all my players: ‘If the ball is in the foot of the good guys it is always more likely to go well.’ That's why they look for him, you know something is going to happen. Is that normal dependence. I'd rather give it to him. I'm calmer. "

He has indicated that it was a play, the shot of Isco that exceptionally stopped Ter Stegen, which changed "dynamics" from The Classic of last Sunday in front of Real Madrid, and that after it Barça did not lift its head: "Except for those with a great personality, some they hide behind the rivals and do not want the ball. Overcoming those moments is not easy, we talk about people who feel and suffer. Nobody wants to do it wrong, nobody wants to be wrong. "

"This situation has me affected a lot to me The first thing I think about is in the club and in the club's image. It must be an impolute image, you have to take care of it. It's a topic that worries me a lot, it's very important for me. They can criticize us because I pose badly for the parties, for the changes … For whatever, but not for the behavior. You have to understand people and moments. We are not all equal. Eder is a kid who has a great temper, and has to learn to control. It is in it, in trying to solve it, because we have already had situations of these. More and more sporadic, but … (…) No, it is not an excuse (that intensity is seen in many other benches). He is a young kid, an impulsive kid, who has a lot of energy, which for many things is tremendously positive. But we are on the bench of a club you represent and the behavior should be impeccable. It is true that there is an isolated moment in which anything can happen to you, you go crazy and you go down, but this must be tried to control it, "he said.

In addition, he added: "Of course we talked. He too he's busy. We don't care about this situation. Already we have apologized We have to ask. Especially me because, in the end, it's my fault. I have to control these things. "