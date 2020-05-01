Setién: "The amounts of money that were being paid will no longer be possible"

Share it:

Quique Setién, Barcelona coach, acknowledged this Friday his appreciation for the Argentine Lautaro Martinez, striker for Inter Milan, and assured that Lionel Messi he will stay much longer at the Catalan club.

"Lautaro is an important player, a great player and Barcelona has always been interested in great players. All good players can spark Barcelona's interest, of course. And it is also true that for many players the possibility of playing with Messi is a huge incentive, "Setién said in an interview with the Italian newspaper. La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Lautaro, a 22-year-old striker who scored 16 goals in 31 games this year with Inter, is one of the most followed players by the greats in Europe and Barcelona is thinking of him to reinforce himself for next year. The Argentine has a contract in force until 2023, with a termination clause of 111 million euros.

Goodbye to the millionaire signings?

Of course, Setién imagined that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, in the next windows of the transfer market there will be no millionaire expenses like those registered in the last courses. "Most clubs will have to reorganize their budgets. The amounts of money that were being paid before will no longer be possible, at least in the short term. I do not think that someone will be willing to pay amounts such as the 222 million it cost. (Brazilian) Neymar, "he said.

"Soccer lived a rhythm that was uncontrolled", continued the Barcelona coach, who also excluded a possible signing of the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic, brain of the center of the field of Juventus, for his club, in a barter with the Brazilian Arthur Melo.

"Pjanic He is an excellent player, but I often talk to my managers and nobody has said anything about a possible interest. Arthur has also stated twice that he wants to stay at Barcelona and I understand him perfectly. I would not leave a team like this, '' he said.

Finally, Setién expressed the conviction that Messi It will continue for a long time in Barcelona. "Messi will not leave Barcelona, ​​they will always be united. Leo has been in Barcelona for 20 years and nobody could explain a breakup. Between Messi and Barcelona there is a lot of emotional connection, something that goes beyond money and personal interests" he assured.

