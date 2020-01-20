Setién surprises in his debut with Barcelona with a system change

Expectations around the debut of Quique Setién they were on high and the coach surprised Everyone with a system change.

The Cantabrian has bet in the match against Granada for a 3-5-2 instead of 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 that Barça had been providing. But the two biggest surprises have been that one of those three centrals has been Sergi Roberto and the right lane Ansu Fati. Lenglet, meanwhile, has stayed on the bench, we do not know the weight that will have been warning of penalty and that next week Barcelona visit Mestalla.

The game has been tied at zero to rest, despite the fact that Barcelona, ​​in addition to an absolute domain with a possession data close to 80%, has had several clear occasions to get ahead

The best three have come through two sensations samples of the connection between Messi and Jordi Alba, the latter arriving much more than usual for the tactical disposition. In fact, two of them, in the 9 'and 21' have ended up at the foot of the other lane, Ansu FatI, who threw the first one over the goal and did not finish off a goal in the small area with a hair. In 44 'the clearest came with a shot from Messi from inside the area to the side of the net thanks to an excellent ball by Jordi Alba.

Another detail left by Quique Setién's first proposal as coach of Barcelona has been the absolute freedom of Leo Messi who, starting from the point of attack, has moved dangerously and successfully throughout the front.