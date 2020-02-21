Setién responds to Messi after his harsh words about the Champions League and Barça

FC Barcelona trained on Friday in the Sports City and already has the new signing, Danish striker Martin Braithwaite, from Leganés, which was presented yesterday in society. The team is preparing this Saturday's LaLiga match at Camp Nou (4pm) against Eibar.

In the press conference this Friday, after training, Quique Setién wanted to comment on the exclusive SER Chain and the club's controversy with social networks. "I own what I say and what I do. The ideal is to speak things from you to you, the rest is not up to me ", words that were referring so much to Abidal as Messi for having sent two messages, one through a media and another through social networks.

"I understand that you may think that are things that affect us, but we try that that does not influence the team and I can assure that it does not influence. We are focused on our goal that is to win games and that our fans enjoy. The rest affects us little, "he said.

Regarding the words of Messi in Mundo Deportivo where he stated that the Barça club is not currently to win the Champions League: "There are some things that I agree with and others, no. It is true that there is no margin for error in the Champions League and that we need to improve, but I think we are growing and reaching levels that will allow us to compete with all teams, "he said.