"Setién leaves me doubts as a coach, he makes changes that he doesn't understand"

Daniel Bertoni together with his friend and colleague in Independiente, Ricardo Bochini

“As a technician he leaves me in doubt. He makes changes that sometimes I do not understand, he must not understand them himself. ”. The acid criticism against Quique Setién's task came from the voice of Daniel Bertoni, the champion striker with the Argentine team in 1978, who shone in Independiente de Avellaneda and had a well-remembered passing by Napoli, a team that will face the Barcelona for the Champions League.

The 65-year-old former striker spoke with the Spanish radio program Esports Cope as a prelude to the duel that the Italian entity and the Catalan team will maintain on Saturday August 8 in the return commitment of the quarterfinals of the European competition. In this framework, he warned that the operation of Napoli is not optimal and also left his strong criticism for Setién, who assumed command of the Blaugrana.

"With all the respect he deserves, he is too wrong about the changes. The good coach is the one who knows how to watch and read the games from the bench. Here in Argentina, when we talk about the game that Barcelona plays, we make a criticism among friends. I am a friend of Bochini's. He calls me and says: ‘The changes made by the Barcelona coach '. Did you see ?, I tell him, it's a crazy thing, they are wrong. And we are 12 thousand kilometers away! I don't know if you realize it, ”said the man who had a golden age as a footballer for Red in Argentina and defended the Sevilla shirt in Spain.

"The good coach is the one who knows how to watch and read the games from the bench," Bertoni said of Setién (Photo: Reuters)

After 1-1 in the first leg, Bertoni considered that Napoli will propose a "Defensive match" at Camp Nou and warned: "I think the result is not too bulky for Barcelona to turn it around. I follow Barcelona a lot because of Messi, Suárez and the great players he has. He's having a hard time drilling opposing defenses. It weighs him down a lot, not like before when he came easier on goal. But Napoli is not doing very well either. I think the stoppage has done European teams very badly, ”he said.

"Barcelona has every chance of winning because Napoli is not doing very well. But I think Barcelona is going to have to fight a lot because this Napoli is going to come to defend themselves, and they counter-attack quite well. You have to be careful in that, in the backlash, ”he argued.

Bertoni assured that Messi is still the “unbalancing factor” of this Barcelona and thought about the future of the 33-year-old captain: “I think it has rope for a while. He is a player who does not appear out there as he appeared before in the game, but when he appears he is the best player in the world at the moment. You don't make 700 goals every day. He is the ace of spades. "

After being critical of the current level of play in Italy, he spoke about the chance that Lautaro Martinez emigrate to Barcelona in the future: “I don't know, you have to see if they put the money they have to put. I offered it to Fiorentina when I was younger and they ignored me. Today he is the player who is very well seen in the European market. The only ones who can buy it are Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Juventus and the English teams that are doing very well financially.. You have to see if you don't go to English football … ”.

Bertoni had a brief stint as a coach at Independiente in 2004

