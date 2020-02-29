Setién: "For Madrid this match is vital, surely more important than for us"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The coach of Barcelona, ​​Quique Setién, insisted this Saturday in the press conference prior to the Classic, that will be "a daring team" in the Bernabéu, and that for Real Madrid "this match is vital, more important than for Barça".

"All the games are different, every year they are different. For Madrid this match is vital, surely more important than for us regarding the situation in which we are in the table," the coach began to explain.

"As with Betis and Las Palmas, we will be a daring team. We will try to have the ball and attack, and to press and defend when they have it. We will not give up, in any case, to go for the match, as we always do, "he said.

Setién wants to achieve his third consecutive victory at Chamartín, the fourth followed by Barça at home in the classics: "I would be excited to win my first Classic, and follow the extraordinary streak that the club has and that I have been there. "

However, he said he was aware that, "when you go to the Bernabéu, in no case can you go quiet, even if you have won both times before."

And, although Barça have won their last four League matches and Madrid have just given up the lead by adding a point of the last six, Setién said that in this type of match "The past is forgotten and what prevails is the present".

"The reality is that I do not trust the dynamics," said the coach of the Barca team, who said he has "no doubt" that Zidane "is not a contemplative team" and will make things difficult. "It's going to squeeze us, it's a brave team, and we'll have to walk very thin"he apostilled.

And it is that Quique Setién expects "a disputed match, matched and with alternatives" that will surely take the one that shows more success: "Sometimes, it does not even have to do with the merits, sometimes it is a matter of a few centimeters. I hope that we we can play better and that we succeed. "

The Santander was already at the Real Madrid stadium last Wednesday, seeing the victory in the Champions League of Manchester City of Pep Guardiola (1-2).

Asked if the City party and its subsequent talk with Guardiola could serve as a reference, Setién admitted that "until a certain point", because there are things that you can not apply with your team, although he hinted that he could leave with four means to dominate the center of the field.

In the Bernabéu, the Cantabrian coach can count on Gerard Piqué, who sprained his ankle against Naples, but "He has recovered well, without any problem", since the ligament was not damaged.

And also with Jordi Alba, who has recovered a week before the break he suffered in the right adductor before Getafe. "The truth is that it is quite good. The sensations are positive and the only thing there is What to decide with him is if he will start. Of course, he is confident. We will see the feelings he has tomorrow, "he commented on the side.