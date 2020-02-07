Sports

Setién, after the elimination of Barça: "Everything went well, except for the result"

February 7, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The coach of FC Barcelona, Quique Setién, he admitted Thursday that it is "painful" for his team to have been eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club, but he also confessed to feeling happy because "the image has been good" and they have given "a level" also "very good" in San Mamés.

"It is true that the result is the most important, but also the sensations. The team has been quite superior. Ter Stegen has not made a stop and in the second part we had it totally controlled, "lamented the Cantabrian coach.

"We have generated four or five occasions quite clearly and sadly a goal has come to us at a time when there was no possibility of reaction. We had read the game quite well, it was as we wanted it. We must congratulate the rival because he has put it inside, which we could not do, "he added.

Setién stressed that tonight has been one of those parties that are resolved by "things we can not control." "You can motivate, work and influence the work, but then the game is totally different. Our goalkeeper has not made a stop and Unai (Simon), three or four," he said.

The coach of the Barça team believes that, despite the defeat, Barcelona "has taken a step forward in many things". "Everything has gone well, except for the result. I am very happy with the work, quite satisfied. There will be people who only see the result, but I will keep many more things," he said.

Setién, finally, commented that he does not believe that the physical problems of Gerard Piqué, replaced in the final stretch of the match, "be nothing important". "I had passed a feverish process and was a little weaker. It was a bit overloaded, but I don't think it's anything important. It was a product of being a little sick," he said.

