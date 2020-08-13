Seth MacFarlane, the father of the Family Guy to develop the drama miniseries "The Winds of War"

Share it:

Seth MacFarlane has announced his first project for NBCUniversal. Family Guy dad will develop one dramatic miniseries based on the novels "The Winds of War" is "War and Remembrance" by Herman Wouk.

According to the description released by The Wrap, the show will tell the epic story of an American family across the continents and the years of Second World War. MacFarlen will co-write the script and executive produce alongside Seth Fisher (The Alienist, Saints and Strangers).

"We are thrilled to announce 'The Winds of War' as our first of many projects we are developing with Fuzzy Door. It is an epic story of valor, perseverance, survival and family that will be told through a contemporary lens." Dawn Olmstead said, president of UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

MacFarlane commented: "I can't think of a more exciting project to do for my collaboration with UCP than Herman Wouk's 'The Winds of War'. I've been a huge fan of the Herman Wouk epic for decades, and its representation of the human outcome. on a small scale in the face of global tragedies has never been as revealing as it is today. I talked about this project during my first meeting with Dawn Olmstead – I discovered that she herself comes from a family of Navy members – and to entrust it to the his team at UCP is the perfect choice for everyone. We can't wait to get started. "