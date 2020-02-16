 Sersi and Black Knight would be the two main protagonists of Eternos

Share it:

Insider Daniel Richtman brings back details of what we see in the movie "Eternals" of this 2020. A new Marvel Studios choral film that promise "will redefine and change the UCM." Little by little we are getting to know details of what we will see in the movie, the last thing Phastos will be the first homosexual superhero of the UCM.

The new thing that jumps now is that although it is a choral film, as we suspected, there will be two main protagonists in the film, and as we suspected, Ritchman points out that Sersi and Dane Whitman / Black Knight, but characters that play Gemma Chan and Kit Harington In the comics, these characters also occupy a prominent role, and the images leaked on the set have confirmed the odd moment taken from the cartoons.

This information does raise the question of what will happen to characters that have prominent actors behind, such as Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ajak (Salma Hayek) or Ikaris (Richard Madden).

The central plot of the film will be the confrontation between Deviants and Eternal, the latter being seen coming out of the shadows, after thousands of years in the shadows.

