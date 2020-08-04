Seriously Single, the Netflix comedy review

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The beautiful Dimeo has always dreamed of finding the right man and get married to just the right wedding, but until now his desire has never been fulfilled and is abandoned every time on the most beautiful. One evening, following yet another disappointment, he meets the charming Lunga in a parking lot and spends the night with him, thinking that he has finally found his soul mate. Too bad that these are not of the same opinion, as close to marriage with his girlfriend.

Obsessed initially by the search for revenge against that umpteenth passing lover, enough to present herself without an invitation to the wedding, Dimeo ends up falling into depression and only the friendship of the inseparable companion Noni can awaken it from torpor. The spree partner advises her to fully enjoy the benefits of being single.

A story that does not change

There are plenty of comedies about women's emancipation, with mainstream Hollywood cinema that for years has been offering us stories of women free from dogmas and stereotypes and ready to take their personal revenge against the male gender.

Precisely to these productions, often with a parodic cut, watch this South African film, which has come to the Netflix catalog as Original.

Seriously Single unfortunately ends up taking excessive advantage of its underlying superficiality and during its one hundred minutes of viewing, it recycles an at times embarrassing stereotype fair.

From an uncouth comedy that characterizes in particular the link between Dimeo and Noni – that when they are together they combine all the colors – to a predictable and stale gender rhetoric, the operation suffers from evident conceptual limits that prevent us from becoming attached to the story and the characters.

Looking for love

Four hands directed by Katleho and Rethabile Ramaphakela – brother and sister both debutants behind the camera – Seriously Single forcibly seeks a modern look, with continuous shots from the smartphone and the obsession for selfies, and fills the narration of a grueling sound carpet composed of pop songs, or in the background or sung by the two protagonists at karaoke in the disco.

The approach to commonplaces suffers from an obvious lack of personality and the romantic subtext itself is a slave to improbable, to say the least, screenplay choices, an epilogue in the first place.

The comic side relies on jokes and gags of dubious taste, so much so that the ducks on the flow of the credits they are probably the funniest moment in the film.

It is also difficult to judge the performance of indigenous stars Fulu Mugovhani and Tumi Morake, slaves of difficult-to-understand figures who often play on the abused, complementary, aesthetic archetypes (the former is slender, the latter with a few extra pounds).