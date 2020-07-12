Serious Sam 4, the new trailer announces the launch window on PC and Stadia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Devolver Digital has released a new bad video by Serious Sam 4 Planet Badass, a title that marks the return of the famous shooter series after a few years of absence from the screens.

Here is the official synopsis of Planet Badass: "Humanity is under siege as the full force of the Mental hordes spread throughout the world, devastating what remains of a destroyed and defeated civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force, led by Sam "Serious" Stone and his heavily armed team of misfit commandos. Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series, bringing chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic formula of Serious Sam has been renewed by including an unstoppable arsenal against an unimaginable number of enemies, requiring players to stray in circles and launch back into impossible situations."

Serious Sam 4 is expected on PC (via Steam) and Google Stadia ad August 2020, the game will also be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, currently, however, the console versions do not have a launch window, so we are waiting to find out more. It is not clear whether Planet Badass will also arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, no confirmation has come from the publisher.