Serious Sam 4: PC specifications and clarification on the abandonment of the subtitle ‘Planet Badass’

With the unlikely scenes of Serious Sam 4’s popemobile wreaking havoc in the Vatican still in their eyes, the Croteam team takes us back to the shooter universe of their series to announce the final PC specs of Serious Sam 4 and explain why the subtitle was abandoned. “Planet Badass”.

In an email exchange with the Kotaku editorial team, Croteam’s communications manager, Daniel Lucic, stated that “We intend to localize Serious Sam 4 into multiple languages, but in discussions we had with the teams responsible for the different localizations we concluded that translating the term ‘Planet Badass’ would be impossible. It was a pun, and like any good pun can only be appreciated if it is pronounced in its original form “.

Having clarified this curious (but still important) aspect of Crotem’s marketing and communication strategy for the launch of Serious Sam 4, the developers from Zagreb have released the double list with the Minimum and Recommended Specifications of the now former Planet Badass:

Serious Sam 4 – Requisiti Minimi

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (updated to version 1809/1903)

CPU: Intel or AMD con almeno 4 core @ 2,5 GHz

Memoria RAM: 8 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 780/970/1050 o AMD Radeon 7950/280/470

GPU VRAM: 3 GB

Serious Sam 4 – Recommended Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (updated to version 1909)

CPU: Intel or AMD con almeno 8 core @ 3,3 GHz

Memoria RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 1080/2060 o AMD Radeon Vega64/5700

GPU VRAM: 8 GB

The Croteam team specifies that the Minimum and Recommended Requirements refer to the PC configurations necessary to enjoy the title at the “target” resolutions respectively 720p and of 1080p, in both cases with framerates of 30fps: those who want to go further with 4K and higher resolutions, or with higher framerates, must necessarily have a more performing hardware than that indicated. As a result of the latest postponement, Serious Sam 4 is now scheduled to release on September 24 on PC and Google Stadia.