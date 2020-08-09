Serious Sam 4 does not come out in August: Croteam announces the postponement and the new launch date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The developers of Croteam, in concert with the editors of Devolver Digital, decide to postpone the launch date on PC and Google Stadia of Serious Sam 4, originally scheduled for the month of August.

Aware of the long wait suffered in recent years by fans of their iconic shooter series steeped in humor, the authors of the Croatian software house accompany theannouncement of the postponement with a short video and a nice message in which they try to play down explaining that "That's right, Serious Sam 4 has a release date. But this time for real".

The new (hopefully final) marketing date of Serious Sam 4 Planet Badass was set at 24 September 2020, also this time in its dual version represented by PC and Google Stadia. As specified in recent weeks by the same guys from Croteam, Serious Sam 4 will also arrive on PS4 and Xbox One, although we will have to wait a long time before witnessing the landing of the title on consoles.

At the bottom of the news you will find the Croteam clip announcing the official launch date of the title. If you haven't read it yet, we advise you to retrieve this interesting special by Gabriele Carollo on Serious Sam 4 and the return of the crazy shooter.