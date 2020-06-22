Serious complaint against a former Real Madrid coach for an alleged million-dollar fraud

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Carlo Ancelotti. EFE / EPA / CESARE ABBATE / File



Carlo Ancelotti worked in the Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015. In his brief passage through the White House, the Italian had his best year in 2014, when he conquered the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, he Club World Cup and the Super cup Europe. However, the policy of Florentino Pérez He hastened his departure and continued on his way through the PSG of France.

Beyond his sporting achievements, in the last hours the Provincial Prosecutor of Madrid has filed a complaint against the technical director for the possible commission of two crimes against the Public Treasury in the fiscal years of 2014 and 2015, in which the Italian 1,062,079 euros would have stopped entering the public treasury.

In addition, the investigation reports reveal that the coach “did not obtain returns for his professional activity from any other sports club", as until the 2016/17 season did not join the Bayern Munich, so that "His main source of income was thanks to his relationship with Real Madrid"

In the two seasons he was in charge of Meringue, Ancelotti signed two contracts with the institution: one corresponding to your employment relationship on behalf of others and another referring to the assignment of their image rights.

However, the Prosecutor's Office maintains that, “with the intention of unreasonably evading its obligations with the public treasury”, The DT excluded the returns corresponding to the exploitation of its image rights, as well as those derived from its relationship with the Madrid sports club or those received as a result of contracts related to other brands.

The complaint indicates that in order to hide his identity, the former player of the Parma, Milan and Rome used a "complex" network of instrumental companies with companies in some tax havens, "Whose sole purpose was precisely prevent the Tax Agency from knowing the beneficiary of the returns from the exploitation of their image rights ”.

In more detail, the complaint states that the coach signed on July 1, 2013 a private contract where "apparently" ceded its image rights to the entity Vapia Limited for a period of ten years and by a purchase price of 25 million euros.

Days later an annex was formalized that It modified the term of this contract, which became three years and the purchase price of the image rights was reduced to one million euros per year., "Without Carlo Ancelotti receiving any compensation for said substantial changes," explains the Prosecutor's Office.

It was almost immediately when the private contract for the image rights of Ancelotti between Real Madrid and a “private company” that was not identified until almost a year later.

This new company was subsequently presented in a letter stating that Vapia LLP (not Vapia Limited, which was the initial one) It is the owner of the exploitation rights of the image of the coach until June 30, 2023.

Total Vapia LLP, in relation to the transfer and exploitation of the image rights of the accused, billed Real Madrid 1,015,000 euros in 2014 and 2,590,788 euros in 2015, while other entities such as Nexon Europe or All Contents billed 10,000 and 15,000 euros, respectively.

The Office of the Prosecutor adds that "the accused received directly from Magnolia TV Spain SLU 70,000 euros for participating in a television program, and 13,709 euros from the entity Academy for Excelence for his attendance at a gala dinner in London"

The complaint concludes that the Real Madrid practical tax withholdings in 2014 and 2015 for respective amounts of 251,212 and 621,789 euros, while Magnolia TV Spain did it for a value of 17,325 euros.

But outside of these amounts withheld by the capital club and Magnolia TV, The complaint ensures that neither the accused, nor any of the companies apparently holders of the transfer and exploitation of their image rights have declared or entered any amount of the rest of the contracts anywhere in the world.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

The three controversies that marked the victory of Real Madrid against Real Sociedad

This is how Lionel Messi's right leg was after the brutal ironing he suffered against Seville

He started from his field, evaded 4 rivals and scored with class at the angle: Guedes' “Maradonian” goal for Valencia