Serious altercation in a game of Benjamin in Gran Canaria

Sultry end in a party of benjamines in Gran Canaria. A spectator has addressed vehemently and with signs of violence to the referee, Manuel Padrón. The encounter between the San Pedro Mártir and El Calero, of group 2 of the preferential Benjamin category, concluded with one of the parents, after many insults, facing the duel colleague, as can be seen in the video.

➡️EVERTY! 😡 In Gran Canaria, an amateur tries to attack the referee in a match that faced CD San ​​Pedro Martir and CD Calero in the Benjamin category. Yes, they read well: BENJAMÍN. That is, in a party of children of 8 and 9 years. ⛔️NOT ALREADY OF VIOLENCE! ⛔️#Respect pic.twitter.com/FacofEYFDn – Soccer Referee Lp (@lparbitrofutbol) February 2, 2020

According to the version of Saint Peter Martyr, collected by the local newspaper The province, the spectator spent the whole game increpando the referee. However, and from a statement issued by the island cadre, "the day was played with total normality between the two teams" and "the events reported in the arbitration record occur at the end of the meeting, when a person not related to us or our teams, increpa the collegiate, jump the fence and try to approach his position, in the changing room area, having to be controlled by the delegates and staff of the two teams. "

According to this medium, from the club El Calero weighs deeply what happened. The fan protagonist is well known and entry into the municipal field of El Calero is prohibited for his behavior. The Teldense club has apologized For what happened and after identifying the aggressor, he will file a complaint at the police station when he feels very injured and this Monday he will appear in the Las Palmas Football Federation to discuss the incident.

The arbitrator's statement reads as follows: "There is an altercation between fans of both clubs that include those parents named above. Then, I realize that one of the fans of the visiting club jumps the fence that separates the pitch from the spectator zone, and he comes running towards me with his fist held high and standing a few inches away from me, being separated by the team delegate from his respective club. "