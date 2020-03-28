Series that you could not see at the time and now you must

Share it:

If you want to do a short series marathon, here are the best of the moment.

Do you like horror series? These are some of HBO's big projects.

It is not known with certainty how many series there are in total if we add the contents of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO … tens of thousands? It is impossible to see them all, and even less when two or three (or more) good ones come together at the same time, plus the movies, plus the documentaries …

Thus, it is normal that you have ever seen yourself talking to a friend of an old series that, in his day, you could not see. "It happened to me, I didn't see her at the time, how is she?" Well it's over; Now, with confinement, we have plenty of time to catch up on all of these series.

We started the list with nine of the best projects ever from the main platforms. Some of the series with many seasons; others, miniseries that have already gone down in television history; all of them, that you must see yes or yes. You only have to hit the play.

Netflix

Peaky Blinders



D.R.

An excellent series that the only thing missing is the awards (for now they have only been recognized in the BAFTA, in 2018, for the Best Dramatic Series), because of public recognition and criticism is plenty. It is set after the First World War 'Peaky Blinders' and tells the story of a family of criminals, the Shelbies, and how they are facing the government and other rivals. The protagonist, Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) returns from the war and tries to expand his family's power over Birmingham by stealing a shipment of weapons. Corruption, low morale, and top-notch performances in a series you must see yes or yes.

Seasons: 5

See series

'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)



D.R.

Probably, if a capsule had to be sent into space so that aliens knew what beautiful things human beings are capable of, it would be necessary to send 'Breaking Bad' representing the entire history of television. Pedro Almodóvar said of her that he is "the Shakespeare of the series" and the specialized media describe her as "not only the best Netflix series, but the best series of all time". When he turns 50, chemistry professor Walter White (Bryan Cranston) finds out that he has incurable cancer and decides, with the help of a former student (Aaron Paul), to start making amphetates to sell and leave his family without problems. economic when he is no longer.

Seasons: 5

See series

'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

D.R.

We traveled to New York in the 1960s to follow the adventures of a thriving Madison Avenue advertising agency that sees its business being put in jeopardy with the arrival of a well-prepared competition. It is a time when the whole of society, and also the publicity profession, is undergoing a shake-up and they will have to adapt. The series stars Jon Hamm ('Good Omens'), who plays the agency chief Don Draper, always haunted by his childhood, and Elizabeth Moss ('The Tale of the Maid'), a former secretary who only think about ascending.

Seasons: 7

Amazon Prime Video



'A Very English Scandal' (2018)

D.R.

Although it may seem an anachronism, there are still countries where homosexuality is a crime. It must be kept secret, without 'coming out of the closet', so as not to be punished and leaving activism in the background. That is what was happening in Britain until the late 1960s, when homosexuality was decriminalized, and it is there that Jeremy Thorpe (Hugh Grant), leader of the Liberal Party, also has a great secret to hide. However, the presence of his lover, Norman Scott (Ben Wishaw), may be the main stumbling block in his political career and Thorpe will decide to get him out of the way. 'A Very English Scandal' is one more step in the recovery of the career of Hugh Grant, who is living a second youth of glory in roles far removed from his usual comedies.

Seasons: 1

See series

'Undone' (2019)

IMDb

It is curious that one of the best Amazon Prime Video series has gone practically unnoticed in Spain. Or not so curious? Now is the time to fix the mistake and watch the eight episodes less than 30 minutes long (you devour yourself in less than two hours) in this animated series by creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg ('BoJack Horseman' ). The protagonist is Alma, a 28-year-old girl from San Antonio (Texas) who suffers a car accident that almost kills her but for which, at the same time, she begins to have visions about her late father. These visions will allow you to clarify how your parent died. Second season has been announced.



Seasons: 1

See series

'Bosch' (2014-)

IMDb

'Bosch' tells the story of a ruthless Los Angeles homicide detective, brought to life by Titus Welliver ('Argo'), who attempts to find the murderer of a 13-year-old teenager while himself being accused of killing a murderer in Serie. It is adapted from Michael Connelly's novels of the same name, and introduces us to the typical police officer willing to seek justice at any cost. Good rhythm and good taste in a series made for fans of projects like 'True detective' or 'City on a hill'.

Seasons: 6

See series

HBO

'Mildred Pierce' (2011)

IMDb

James M. Cain's poignant novel of the same name leads to an emotional five-episode miniseries of love, rivalry, and self-improvement. At the center of the story is a woman with two daughters (Kate Winslet) who, abandoned by her husband, must rebuild her life and look for work in the midst of the Depression (1930s). Inexperienced, except for his homemade cakes, with tenacity he manages to set up a restaurant and progress. Along the way, love, heartbreak and her complicated relationship with the eldest of her daughters, the spoiled Veda (Evan Rachel Wood).

Seasons: 1

See series

'Barry' (2018)

D.R.

Six Emmys won and six other Golden Globe nominations, with only two seasons, are just a way to confirm that we are dealing with one of the recent jewels of HBO – you just have to wait if the next chapters, of which no one knows more than they are confirmed, they maintain the same quality. It tells the story of Barry (Bill Hader), an ex-marine turned into a hitman who comes to Los Angeles to kill a member of the Chechen mafia and who ends up being interested in making a career in the theater, although his criminal past will not leave him easily. It combines moments of drama and humor in a delicious way and, above all, it has twists and surprising moments, which is appreciated at a time when almost, almost, everything seems to have been written.

See series

'The Wire' (2002-2008)

D.R.

'The Wire' is one of the best crime and police series of all time, and look there are some that have set the bar high. The action of its five seasons takes place in Baltimore, with drugs, murders, phone pricks, government involvement and everything you could expect from a series of this type. But the intensity grows little by little, and as the end is reached, it is less clear who is the good and who is the bad. The typical series that, at the time, had hardly any repercussion but that was gaining fans and followers over the years until becoming an object of worship.

Seasons: 5

See series