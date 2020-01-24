Series, contest programs and reality shows … These are the premieres of Tv Azteca in 2020!

This 2020 TV Azteca has news in its programming bar and here we tell you what are the most anticipated releases of the Ajusco television.

The voice

The first edition of ‘The Aztec Voice‘It was a success, and it is that the dumbbell that Judges Belinda and Lupillo Rivera achieved was to the liking of the audience.

Unlike ‘La Voz Televisa’, the Ajusco television set adjusted the reality format to broadcast on weekdays and Sundays.

So one of Tv Azteca's strong cards is La Voz Senior and La Voz Kids, of which a possible list of who the new judges will be leaked.

It transpired that the only coach of the first season that will return will be Belinda, although others assure that the ‘Bull of the Corrido‘Will also be back and that the production is in talks with Samo and María José.

My partner can

A contest program where couples will compete in challenges that the driver will put them to demonstrate the trust that exists between them and win. Drive Facundo.

Do you play it?

A fun contest program, in which a participant must find out how much money is in his box, opening the others. Luis García drives.

On air since 2019 …

The most successful audience program for the Ajusco television station; Exatlón will continue to excite the audience from Monday to Friday …

While The academy will do the same every Sunday and Falling in love the same every afternoon from Monday to Friday.

Special coverage in TV Azteca

Super Bowl LIV.

Oscar 2020 Awards.

Series

Maria Magdalena. Second season.

The Good Doctor First season.

Hernan Second season.

Here the video with the programming for 2020:

With information from Ventaneando.

You may also be interested: Chicharito starts the year erased by Sevilla