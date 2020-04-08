series character posters

Share it:

We recently saw the first images of 'Hollywood', the new series that Ryan Murphy is preparing after 'American Horror Story'. This one, set in post-WWII Hollywood, will premiere directly on Netflix, and today we just got to see its new, and cinematic, character posters.

'Hollywood' tells the story of a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers seeking to achieve fame in Tinseltown at all costs. Each character offers a different and unique point of view on the hidden reality of Hollywood's Golden Age. and reveals the injustices and prejudices regarding race, gender and sex that continue today. The series analyzes and translates the power dynamics of the film industry from decades ago to the screen and shows what the entertainment world would be like if these dynamics had disappeared.

The cast of the series features faces like David Corenswet, who plays Jack, Darren Criss like Raymond, Jeremy Pope like Archie, Laura Harrier like Camille, Samara Weaving like Claire, Dylan McDermott like Ernie and Holland Taylor in the role of Ellen Kincaid. Also, Patti LuPone plays Avis, Jim Parsons to Henry Willson, Jake Picking Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello to Dick and Maude Apatow plays Henrietta.

For all those who are eager to travel to this "golden" era of cinema, they will have to wait a little while, because 'Hollywood' will not be available on Netflix until next May 1.