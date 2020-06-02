Series A published the new schedule after the coronavirus stoppage: when will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lautaro Martínez play?

The American president indicated that the acts of violence recorded in recent days "are not peaceful protests": "This is national terrorism." After his words at the White House, he crossed to the Church of Saint John, damaged by the incidents, and raising a Bible he assured: "We are going to get out of this situation very strong"
June 1, 2020
1 Min Read
