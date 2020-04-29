Sergio Ramos: "You have to be flexible because life has changed"

Share it:

The captain of the Real Madrid ensures that he is already looking forward to putting his boots back on to recover the normality of the training and official matches, but the international makes it clear that they "must not" be "selfish and follow the guidelines of Health"

"Hopefully we will return to normal as soon as possible, but the important thing is health. We must not be selfish. The personal opinion of each one must be left aside and heed the Health guidelines, "said" 4 "in Real Madrid TV.

Ramos is "looking forward to playing again and competing, contesting the League and the Champions"hungry to end the season, but stresses the importance of" waiting for people who know about this to make decisions and as long as there is no risk of contagion or future relapses. "

"We are going to try to end the virus"

Sergio Ramos, who has performed alongside Unicef a charitable initiative to raise funds to fight the coronavirus, reviewed the news and referred to the return of football. "We are going to try to end the virus so that it does not return. I am dying to jump back to the Bernabéu, wear the Real Madrid shirt and back to normal. It requires your time, there is a before and after of COVID-19, but we are going to leave it to the specialists. When there is no risk, I am looking forward to wearing this shirt. "

The Andalusian defender hopes that "football will return to what it has been, a sport that serve to unite and distraction for thousands of people. So that people get that energy and get excited about their team. Everyone expects that, but it takes time and process. "

Although the return is without an audience in the stands, Ramos is satisfied that "at least they have the possibility to see it from their homes." "Must be flexible because life has changed. We must do our part, collaborate and be united. "

"Stronger and finer"

Ramos points out that, although he has lost the routine of training in Valdebebas, at home he has placed "a lot of emphasis on keep feeding, the rest and the jobAnd maybe today I am even stronger and finer than I was two months ago. "" When you go into a match routine every 3 days, you don't have time to maintain strength in the lower body. I'm practically stronger now than the first weeks. "

Sergio Ramos also referred to the recent death of the former British soccer player and communicator Michael Robinson. "We have had this disgrace. He has been a great player and a reference for everyone. I take this opportunity to send a big hug to his family. We will always have him in memory because he was a special person. All my heart and condolences to his family. And to All the Madridistas, send them from the heart a lot of strength. To those who have had to say goodbye to a loved one, my condolences. "

