Sergio Ramos wore eight new tattoos on his chest: what they mean and how many he has in total

Sergio Ramos' new tattoos (@sergioramos)

Sergio Ramos He has a love for tattoos. The Spanish footballer has his body full of works that he has immortalized for different reasons and this Sunday he exhibited before his followers on social networks, eight new drawings that will accompany him for the rest of his life.

The defender of Real Madrid He had already used his arms, back, legs and even hands as canvas, but his chest was still available, so this was the place chosen for the new designs. In the center of it now there is a Jesus Christ about 20 centimeters tall whose eyes are two long R's, which would mean "Ramos" and "Rubio", the latter the last name of his wife, Pilar.

Above him the name "Adriano" stands out, in capital letters, referring to his fourth son, Maximo Adriano, who was born last week and after his name was known, it became a trend in social networks for being a quite peculiar combination. Pilar Rubio later explained that there were simply two names that both liked and that there was no hidden reason behind that choice.

A photo of Ramos from a few weeks ago, before his new eight tattoos (Instagram: @sergioramos)

Another of the tattoos that the Spanish defender added to his collection is the phrase I confess that I have lived (I confess that I have lived), title of the memoirs of the writer Pabo Neruda, a detail that surprised since the admiration of the footballer by the Chilean author was unknown.

In turn, the 34-year-old footballer added the numbers 06 and 14 on his pecs, the meanings of which are still unknown, and on his shoulders he wrote "DAD" (dad) and "MOM" (mom). It is also a mystery why he chose the English language for all this.

Total, Ramos has more than 40 tattoos, including the Chamions League and World Cup drawings, one on each cufflink, and a sound tattoo on the back of his left thigh, which when scanned by an application plays a sound. In the case of Ramos, you can listen to an audio of his wife and two children greater, which he recorded after the birth of his third child.

This is how Ramos' left hand looks

Other highlights include the ones in his left hand. There he painted the numbers 35, 90 +, 32 and 19. Three of the four numbers correspond to the shirts that the defender used. In February 2004 he made his debut in Sevilla with number 35, then when he settled down he went on to wear 32. While to understand the 19 we must go back to March 30, 2005, when in a friendly against Serbia made its debut in the Spanish team and used that jacket. By last the “90+” is the time in which he scored a goal for Atlético Madrid in the final of the 2014 Champions League.

In addition, Ramos has both arms full of tattoos that include a virgin on the map of Seville, a cross, a crown, a skull with an Indian cap and various phrases, among others. Also his back has a lion's face and that of a wolf a wolf, a heart and a dreamcatcher, among others.

Sergio Ramos' back full of drawings (IG: @sergioramos)

