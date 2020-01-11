Sergio Ramos: "The Super Cup has benefited us because this year we are invited '"

Sergio Ramos, the Real Madrid captain, has appeared before the media before the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Atlético de Madrid in Jeddah.

The white captain spoke and praised his rival, gave his opinion on this new format of the competition and said he felt young at the moment as a professional.

The new Spanish Super Cup

"The Super Cup has recovered value. This year has benefited us, we are 'invited'".

"This year benefits us, other years will benefit others. Everything is very well organized by the Federation, everything has been facilities since we arrived."

"Since we arrived here we have felt very loved by the people. Real Madrid crosses borders and in this country it is seen and appreciated. It would be a tremendous joy to win here and that Real Madrid fans enjoy them all over the world. "

Atlético de Madrid, new derby in another final

"He is an uncomfortable opponent with a great coach, who fight until the last moment. Let's go to death for the title".

"I don't know if it's less secure back than before. They are very clear about what they play, it is key to take care of the details".

Bouquet shape moment

"I am in a very good moment of my career, that is the objective to continue in this way to have a good defensive balance. It is very positive that the defense is a guarantee for the team."