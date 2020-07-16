Sergio Ramos, the leader and leader of the champion: loved at Real Madrid and hated by rivals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sergio Ramos, the leader and leader of the Real Madrid champion

REUTERS / Susana Vera

At the end of the match in Valdebebas, Real Madrid beat Villarreal and with this triumph they re-establish themselves as the Spanish League champion after two seasons. Among the effervescence and smiles of the campus led by Zinedine Zidane there is a repeating image, the most seen in recent glorious years in the history of the Meringue: Sergio Ramos with clenched fists, with the ribbon on his left arm and celebrating a new title.

To be more precise, of the 22 stars that the central has with his club, 13 went with the captain's stamp: two Leagues, two Spanish Super Cups, three Champions League, three UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups. All those had the same outcome, all were celebrated in the same way, with the defender receiving the trophy and being the first to lift it. Sign of a winning leadership.

Of course, although the defender already had a place in the great history of Madrid, it was only in 2015, when Iker Casillas decided to leave the institution, that the Jalapeno -a nickname with which he is known in Spain- he began to become a legend when he became the captain, the boss and the most successful leader of the white cast.

Ramos already raised 13 trophies as captain of Real Madrid (Reuters)

It is no coincidence that, despite as many names as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema or many others, the hegemony of Real Madrid It has started thanks to Sergio. It was he who, on the night of May 24, 2014, appeared to 93 minutes of game to stamp with a formidable header the 1-1 in front of the Athletic. That result that led his team to lengthen and culminated in a forceful 4-1 and the first coronation of the string that would come some time later: from there, they would win 4 of the last 6 Orejonas.

Thus, six seasons later and at 34 years, the Sevillian returned to guide his companions to a new conquest. With the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament had to stop in March, after the 27th day. Until then and in the absence of 11 dates, the Barcelona ran as the only pointer in the table, two points above the Madrid. However, since the reactivation of the event, the capital team had no margin for error: ten consecutive victories with five goals from their leader, of which three served to keep the victory.

If you delve into the statistics, what Ramos it's brutal. It is Real Madrid's second top scorer of the season with 12 goals (10 for League and 2 for Champions). In addition, he did them of all types: 7 penalty (scenario in which he did not fail two years ago), 3 header, 1 free kick and 1 joining the attack.

Sergio is Real Madrid's second top scorer so far this season with 12 screams

EFE / Raúl Caro / Archive



Owner of a temperament as strong as his powerful head butts, Ramos It has a brand that reflects it perfectly and that explains the reason for the anger that its rivals have. He is the player with the highest number of cards (both yellow and red) in the history of his club, with 255; in the history of the League of Spain (191), in the history of Champions League (48), in the history of Spanish selection (25) and the Classic before the Blaugrana (2. 3).

Although such indiscipline does not seem to affect his performance since, according to his own website, the defender has 629 presences with the white shirt in which he added 2,312 clearances (3.7 per game), 2,724 recoveries (4.3), 450 shots on goal (0.7) and 89.7% effectiveness in passes made. Numbers that show your skills as a total player. In addition, there are only three footballers in Spain who have scored 15 seasons in a row, they are Aritz Aduriz, Lionel Messi and Ramos, which has 120 screams as a professional.

With contract until June 2021 and after speculating with a future outside of Real Madrid, history marks that the place of Ramos it will be very difficult to supply. A player who, perhaps, he Meringue will never have again.

I kept reading:

Zinedine Zidane, the black beast of Lionel Messi: the difference in titles between Real Madrid and Barcelona every time he sits on the bench of substitutes

Real Madrid defeated Villarreal and was crowned champion of the Spanish League

Despite Messi's goal, Barcelona lost to Osasuna at Camp Nou and aggravated their crisis