Sergio Ramos tells the detail with which Kroos won the locker room

January 5, 2020
Edie Perez
Than Toni Kroos It is one of the heavyweights of the wardrobe Real Madrid No one can discuss it. Three Champions later, all of them as a starter, the German has a guaranteed place in the heart of all Real Madrid players. In the German documentary, released in 2019, the captain of Real Madrid Sergio Ramos He has revealed one of the secrets of the great integration of Kroos in the white wardrobe since his first training.

"People from outside always go to the bottom with all foreigners and Toni surprised us because he came to rondo of the spanish. We got a lot of attention because it integrated very well, "Ramos begins

The camero explains: "From there we are always teasing you and making him part of the group practically since his first day. "

Kroos arrived in summer 2014 at Real Madrid from the Bayern Munich. In this time he has won three Champions, one league, three European Super Cups, one Spanish Super Cup and four Club World Cups.

