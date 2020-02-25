Sergio Ramos: "I have a good relationship with the referees, except the other day, which was personal"

Share it:

Sergio Ramos pointed to the referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández after the defeat of Real Madrid in the Ciutat de Valencia with a statement, a week after the classic, similar to some of Sergio Busquets who were without penalty, pointing to "predetermined decisions "of the arbitrators.

"The reality is that in the 10th minute it conditions you with a yellow one after suffering a stomp and an elbow that interprets that it is not a foul and a divided ball that I dispute and win shows me the yellow. They are decisions that are predetermined and I have asked him if he had any personal problems because he was curious if there is something that says so and we fixed it because I do not know it, "he sentenced with harsh statements to the referee.

In a press conference he offered this morning in the previous Real Madrid Manchester City, the center again reiterated that it was "something personal".

"Persecuted no, the philosophy at arbitration level in Europe is different. They are more permissive in some things, I have been taking care of the relationship with the arbitrators and minus the previous game chapter, which I think is a personal thing (Hernández Hernández), I have a good relationship with the other referees, "he said.

"I do not think I have said anything out of place, here we can express what we think without harming anyone, I have not passed any limits," he said.

The captain of Real Madrid settled on Tuesday any speculation that may be created with its renewal: "They have been talking a lot about the renovation for a few weeks and we are going through a moment between the club and me magnificent, very good in all aspects and there is no hurry, neither from the club nor from me, we will come to an understanding, I have never demanded anything. When we have a certain age I understand that they do it for a year, it seems that they want to provoke a confrontation between the club and Ramos and it will not be like that. "

Ramos, on the eve of Real Madrid-Manchester City, out of the round of 16 of the Champions League, was respectful of the philosophy maintained by the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez: "We will reach an understanding in whatever the club wants, I have never demanded two or three years. I understand the philosophy of offering a year from a certain age, and I accept it. "

And it came to the rumor that Ramos does not want to cloud the relationship again after he lived with a million dollar offer of Chinese football that he had to explain.