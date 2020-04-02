Sergio Ramos earns the applause of the networks with his response to Ajax

The followers of the Real Madrid they are clear: their captain represents them. It has been made clear in the responses to the message that Sergio Ramos a few hours ago he made the attempt at trolling that Ajax made on social networks.

The Dutch club published a montage of the day they won at the Bernabéu with Ramos in the box and eliminated Real Madrid from the Champions League. The Grace It consisted of how similar the gestures of the white captain and the Serbian Ajax Dusan Tadic were. Ajax used the tag #RetroMatchday.

Ramos answered directly mentioning Ajax in a message in which he published four photos with the four Champions conquered by him in the white shirt. He did not use a word. Just a Dutch club greeting smiley and label #RetroChampionsDay.

This publication has had a great impact in the last few hours: more than one hundred thousand users have said they like it and forty thousand have retitled. In addition, the numerous comments that the tweeters have wanted to make coincide in highlighting the role of Sergio Ramos as captain Real Madrid.

"The best central defender in history", highlights one fan. "You are God", "Captain", "My captain", "Captain", others say to praise the response of the white team central and captain of both the Bernabéu team and the Spanish soccer team.