Sergio Mayer's daughter dethrones the daughters of Andrea Legarreta with her beauty

Antonia Mayer, daughter of Sergio Mayer and Issabela Camil, is becoming a beautiful lady because she has shown it on social networks where she is very active demonstrating that she inherited the beauty of her mother.

In his personal Instagram account he has more than 19 thousand followers to whom he presumes his best moments as trips or spending time with his younger sister and his famous mother, with whom he is always accompanied, because they get along great.

As if that weren't enough, some Internet users have let her know that she could be a perfect actress because she has also demonstrated dance skills in her mother's networks for what could be the competition of the daughters of Andrea Legarreta, who have made some appearances in the TV.

"Look nothing but tall, you are my cute doll, you look super long legs", "I would like to be this beautiful", "you are divine", are some of the comments that the older daughter of Sergio Mayer receives in their networks.

It is worth mentioning that her mother Issabela Camil is much more reserved than her daughter and husband, since since the Miguel Miguel bioserie came out where Camila Sodi embodied her, the press decided to ask her all kinds of questions, because according to the Sun she was completely in love with her .