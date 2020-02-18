Sergio Mayer weapon tremendous fight for those who criticize his son

Share it:

When it comes to defending their children, celebrities are leaving their detractors with all proof of this was the battle Sergio Mayer had when facing the haters who attack his son because he is accused of being a bad father.

As some know Sergio Mayer Mori, he procreated a girl with the actress, Natália Subtil, but months later the couple ended the relationship, starting a battle between them, for months, the Brazilian fans joined the ring who told him about Everything to Mayer Mori.

Now his father has been the target of negative comments because he uploaded a video with his granddaughter and they demand that he put a hard hand on his son, but he decided to face them because he ensures that nobody knows the situation between the young people and their daughter.

Not only does the granddaughter live, but she also contributes to her needs since the good thing for the father does not do it. I hope the grandparents do it, it was one of the comments of an Internet user.

Comments out of context and disrespectful, you have no idea of ​​reality and it does not give you an opinion, Sergio replied to the previous comment.

It is worth mentioning that Sergio Mayer has always been on the lookout for his son even when he became a father, he is also on the lookout for his granddaughter because Natália herself has made it known in some interviews.