Sergio González: "For me, the most logical thing is that the League is not finished and declared null and void"

Real Valladolid coach Sergio González believes that it will be "very difficult" for LaLiga to be completed before June 30 and pointed out that "the most logical thing" would be for the championship to be declared "null" in case it could not be resumed due to the health crisis.

"The only thing that goes through my head is that the competition can end on the field. What we all want is to compete and finish the eleven games. Neither they – the soccer leaders – know what will happen. To venture to say what will happen if you can not play again would be very risky, but for me the most logical thing would be to declare it null"Said the former soccer player.

However, Sergio González understands that It is a “complicated” decision because in the Second Division there are teams that have done “a great job” to achieve promotion and, therefore, reiterated that the solution "will not be easy."

"What I do I find it very difficult is that LaLiga can be finished before June 30. You read the security protocol they have sent to the clubs and your hair stands on end, ”said the coach of the Valladolid team in a telematic conference organized by the Galician Football Federation (RFGF).

Sergio González, who shared the limelight with Eusebio Sacristán in a talk led by the journalist César Méndez, stressed that the priority now is “win the match”To COVID-19 because“ we are living in an unusual situation and health must be above all ”.

The Real Valladolid coach, yes, warned that footballers "cannot let go" physically and they will also need to be prepared "mentally" because the return to the competition will be “complicated”.

Eusebio Sacristán, who is currently without a team after separating from Girona last summer, shared the same line, and asked for "unity" to overcome "one of the most difficult games we have had to play."

The coach from Valladolid reviewed his stage as a footballer and his jump to the benches and highlighted the influence that Johan Cruyff, "A genius who had overwhelming self-confidence" has had in his career.

“Great coordination is needed in the work of the sports director and coach. In the end, going hand in hand, that you may have players that convince you, is very important. Footballers are going to feel that you believe in them, ”Eusebio replied when asked by whom he signs up in current football.

