Sergio Bonelli: Tex and Dylan Dog are back in this week's releases

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The historic publishing house Sergio Bonelli Editore has continued to offer epic stories of some of the most famous characters on the international comics scene since the 1940s. Also this week the company has foreseen the release of new comics, are you curious to find out which ones?

Even today, albeit without thundering it out loud, the publishing house continues to sell thousands of copies of its masterpieces every month, all thanks to some historic bulwarks of Sergio Bonelli S.p.A. However, there are 7 titles for this week ranging from Tex to Martin Mystére.

On the day of August 6th the return of Color TEX stands out with the number 17 entitled "The Lovers of Rio Grande". The following day, however, the publisher's western bulwark returns with No. 718 with"the Lady of Rancho Verde"and keep company with Maxi Martin Mystére: Magic Patrol 2. On August 8th it will be Dylan Dog's turn with the "Color Fest" edition and 3 complete stories.

Finally, the epic 10th edition of the event closes on 11 and 12 August Dragonero the Rebel – "The sleeper", Martin Mystere 370 ("The Case of Matilda Briggs") and No. 95 of The Stories – Hollywoodland 3.

And you, on the other hand, which securities will you buy in the next few days? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.