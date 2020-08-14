Serendipity, that absurd production note: 'Even if it doesn't seem like it, we're working'

Share it:

The "do not disturb", as we know, can take various forms: from the simple and concise message above to famous variants such as "genius at work", passing through something more formal or the famous sock on the handle (in particular situations, at least). The production of Serendipity, however, it went far beyond that.

But let's take a moment: we are in 2001 and the shooting of the film with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale is currently underway in a New York as usual crowded with people who come and go and who, as we know, tend by nature to browse.

How, then, to ask effectively not to disturb the crew at work? As a response, the production jot down this ticket to be affixed to one of the caravans on the set: "Yup, we are making a movie. It is called Serendipity. The protagonists are John Cusack and an English chick that you wouldn't even know if we told you her name. We will shoot from tonight until noon. Please don't ask the crew any questions. Even if it does not look so that they are working, they are thinking".

A decidedly sui generis note that, from the moment in which there was no news of problems on the set, obviously had to have the desired effect! Of course, who knows what the poor woman must have thought Kate Beckinsale… By the way, the Serendipity star recently lashed out at Harvey Weinstein.