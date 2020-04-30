Entertainment

Serena and Venus Williams will participate in a Mario Tennis Aces charity tournament

April 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
The sports tournaments that make the leap to the video game have leveled up with a new charity event to be held in Mario Tennis Aces and it will feature legends of this sport such as the sisters Serena and Venus Williams.

A total of 16 participants will compete in the tournament for a million dollar prize to be donated to a charity of their choice. Among the participants there will be couples of professional tennis players and various celebrities. The couples are:

  • Serena Williams & Gigi Hadid
  • Naomi Osaka & Hailey Bieber
  • Venus Williams & Deandre Hopkins
  • Maria Sharapova & Karlie Kloss
  • Kei Nishikori & Steve Aoki
  • Madison Keys & Seal
  • Taylor Fritz & Addison Rae
  • Kevin Anderson & Ryan Tannehill

The tournament can be seen through the Facebook Gaming platform, as it is the driving force behind this initiative that promises many laughs given how crazy Mario Tennis is and who the participants of this event are.

Facebook Gaming is looking for ways to increase its popularity to capture a good part of the streaming video game market and they are mostly doing it through agreements with renowned streamers and events like this one.

