Sera, the transgender character that would appear in the Loki series, would have found her actress

One of the most anticipated productions by fans of Marvel for Disney + is the Loki series. In it, we will see Tom Hiddleston retaking the role of the god of deception in an alternative universe in which he lives. In addition, he will be accompanied by an exceptional cast full of new characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, among them, It will be, who would be the first transgender character in this universe.

We recently learned that Marvel was looking for a man or a woman between 20 and 40 years to play a secondary character during the six episodes that will last the first season of Loki with the possibility of repeating in a second season. This was what set off alarms at a possible appearance of Sera, a member of a group of male angels called the Anacoretas from the universe of Thor that identifies as a woman.

From the Murphy's Multiverse website, they point to the sasaplanding of Angelica Ross, a well-known transgender actress who also declares herself a trans rights activist. The author of the news has tried to corroborate this information, but is currently still without an official response. However, Ross has stated in his Instagram stories that he has achieved a demanding role that requires many hours of physical training.

On the other hand, the series has already begun shooting in Atlanta, and Ross has not given (public at least) sasaplands of being in that location at the moment. Despite this, the well-known actress of American Horror Story I would not be the only one to join the cast of Loki, because yesterday we learned that Owen Wilson will also play a very important role in the series.

Loki will tell us the adventures of the alternative timeline in which Thor's adoptive brother steals the Teract And escape alive.