Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 for Xbox Series X: Microsoft confirms, it will also be released on PC

Although the reveal trailer of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 of the Game Awards 2019 has presented the new blockbuster of Ninja Theory as an absolute exclusive of Xbox Series X, Aaron Greenberg of Microsoft helps us to definitively clarify the pink of platforms on which it will see the light this ambitious nextgen adventure.

From the pages of his official Twitter profile, the top executive of the Xbox Marketing division explains that "Hellblade 2 is under development exclusively for Xbox and PC": Greenberg's simple reference to "Xbox" follows the indication provided by Phil Spencer on the name of the Xbox Series X and on that of the other, hypothetical versions of the next generation of green-cross consoles.

To want to listen to the Microsoft executive, therefore, the launch of the next chapter of the Hellblade series should take place simultaneously on PC and Xbox Series X: there would therefore be no chance of seeing it land in multiplatform on Switch, PlayStation 4 and PS5, at least not before one exclusive temporal phase which, given the interests at stake, looks rather long.

