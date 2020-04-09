Sentient gains the rights to The Others to create a remake or reboot

Share it:

The rights of The others, classics of horror movies directed by Alejandro Amenábar and starring Nicole Kidman, have passed into the hands of the producer Sentient Entertainment, which is located in Los Angeles.

The deal has been closed between Sentient, The Remake Company, a subsidiary of FilmSharks, and Video Mercury, the producer of Enrique Cerezo, president of the Atlético de Madrid football club that acquired the rights by buying Sogecine, formerly owned by Canal Plus.

It seems that the producer intends to review and modernize the original story that managed to raise $ 200 million in theaters worldwide thanks to its cast and oppressive atmosphere.

Producer Renee Tab told THR details about the project. "I am honored to be able to work on one of my all time favorite horror movies, The Others, and to be able to bring a reimagination to the big screen for new audiences. It is a little strange and disturbing how timeless and current the themes of the film seem. Isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm"

The return of this classic can be very interesting today and at the same time also very risky. It is a horror film to which a special affection is kept (in our country even more) and annoying its name with a revision that is not up to the work of Amenábar can unleash the fury of those most attached to the cinema of terror.