Sensitive loss in Real Madrid: he lost one of his figures in the middle of a fight with Barcelona for the League

Marcelo will miss the final stretch of the League due to a muscle injury (REUTERS / Vincent West)

He Real Madrid He is going through crucial moments: in the coming weeks he will face the final stretch of the Spanish League, in which he will fight inch by inch with Barcelona for the title. As part of that journey, this Friday the team of Zinedine Zidane He will receive Alavés with the mission of adding a victory that allows him to retake the difference of four points over the Blaugrana team at the top of the standings.

In this framework, the Merengue group received bad news since one of its greatest figures will miss the rest of the event and the key moments of the definition. In the last hours it was confirmed that the Brazilian Marcelo He suffered a muscle injury that will prevent him from being on the team for at least the next three weeks.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Marcelo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with muscle injury in the left adductor. Pending evolution ”, was the brief statement that the White team published on its website.

The Brazilian winger will be out for at least three weeks (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Although from the club they did not need recovery times, the Spanish press has indicated that this type of injury requires about 21 days of rehabilitation. In this way, the lateral will miss the last four matches of Real Madrid this season of the Spanish League, which will be against Alavés (today), Granada (Monday, July 13), Villarreal (Thursday, July 16) and Leganés (Sunday, July 19).

In the absence of the Brazilian from the last training, Zidane had already told the press that the player had suffered a "very small injury". Beyond that the 32-year-old soccer player will not be able to be in the definition of the League, from the technical and medical staff are optimistic that he will be able to be present on the second round of the Champions League against Manchester City next August 7.

This Friday Real Madrid met their path in the Champions League. In case of prevailing against the English team – he fell at home 2-1 in the first leg – he will be in the quarterfinals against the winner between Olympique Lyon and Juventus.

