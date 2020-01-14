Sensible World of Soccer 2020 free for PC and … Amiga!

Share it:

The German site community SensibleSoccer.de published recently Sensible World of Soccer 2020, a new edition of the famous sports game that was so successful in the early 90s. The best news? Downloading is completely free!

The game is available on Windows PC (7/8/10) and Amiga 600/1200 with at least 4 MB of RAM), you can download the file from the official Sensible World of Soccer 2020 website, the only limit, to start the executable you will have need a game from the Sensible World of Soccer series already installed, at the time of writing Sensible World of Soccer 96/97 is on sale on GOG for 5.49 euros, so you can solve the problem simply and economically.

Sensible World of Soccer 2020 includes support for USB controllers, new save options and data updated to the current season for a total of 26,000 players, 2,400 teams and many other technical and gameplay improvements, while maintaining the feeling of the original Sensible Soccer intact.

Definitely a good way to step back in time and relive the emotions of one of the greatest football games ever on PC, together with the unforgettable Kick-Off by Dino Dino.