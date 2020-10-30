Sensational Dragon Ball Super: Shueisha opens a new domain, what does it mean?

One of the first steps that precede the announcement of a new production, both in the anime, television and videogame field, can be reserved for the opening of a web domain. Precisely for this reason, Shueisha’s silent move reserved for Dragon Ball Super immediately raised a great fuss.

In the field of Japanese animation, given the numerous precedents, the opening of a new domain is seen as the first sign of a new announcement, just think of what happened with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, When TOEI Animation he quietly opened one for the movie. In fact, an issue inherent in the domains of DB Super is nothing new, since last May the animation studio opened two for the years 2021 and 2022.

This time the reality is quite different. In fact, it was Shueisha, the publishing house of the franchise linked to Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece. This could indicate the imminent announcement of a new production, probably not a film since TOEI has already committed to putting aside the two websites, perhaps the highly anticipated Dragon Ball Super 2. We remind you, in this regard, that next February, the franchise will turn 35 and what better occasion than this 2021 to promote new projects inspired by the series?

Yet, the opening of this domain in conjunction with the Jump Festa 2021 in December, the largest and most popular event of the Shueisha publisher, cannot leave you indifferent. We just have to wait for the next few weeks to find out what the most important Japanese fair in the anime and manga world will reserve this year.